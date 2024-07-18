OODA Loop

Vietnam files UN claim to extended continental shelf in South China Sea

Vietnam has filed a claim with the United Nations to extend its exclusive economic zone into the South China Sea.

Vietnam has filed a claim to extend its exclusive economic zone into the South China Sea. This is the third time Vietnam has submitted a request to extend its exclusive economic zone. This comes after the Philippines submitted a similar request to the United Nations last month. Vietnam responded to this request by reiterating its claims in the South China Sea.

