Russia says it may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US weapons in Germany

Russian officials have stated they have not ruled out the deployment of nuclear weapons in response to the deployment of long range conventional weapons by the United States in Germany. This comes after President Putin announced that Russia would resume the production of short and intermediate range missiles. Russian officials have also expressed their desire to ensure the security of the Kaliningrad enclave and their commitment to defend the territory from aggression.

