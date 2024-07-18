OODA Loop

Interpol arrests 300 people in a global crackdown on West African crime groups across 5 continents

Interpol has successfully carried out a global operation targeting several groups across five continents.

Interpol has arrested hundreds of individuals across five continents as part of a major operation to disrupt transnational criminal organizations. The groups that were targeted by Interpol engaged in cyber crimes, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other violent crimes. In addition to arrests, Interpol sized three million dollars in assets and froze seven hundred twenty bank accounts.

