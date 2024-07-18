Germany to halve military aid for Ukraine despite possible Trump White House

Germany plans to reduce aid to Ukraine by fifty percent in 2025.

According to the proposed budget for 2025, Germany plans to reduce aid to Ukraine from 8 billion to 4 billion Euros. Germany believes that Ukraine will be able to support its operations through the financial support provided in the form of loans from the proceeds of seized Russian assets. There are additional concerns regarding Germany’s ability to maintain defense spending at required NATO levels and at levels sufficient to maintain operational readiness. Budget projections predict large gaps in funding for the Ministry of Defense by 2028 and there is currently no clear plan to address this issue.

