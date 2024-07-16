OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Top EU leaders will boycott meetings hosted by Hungary’s Orbán after his outreach to Russia, China

Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

EU leaders have decided to boycott unofficial meetings hosted by Hungary in protest of Orbán’s meetings with Russian and Chinese leaders.

Following a series of visits by Orbán to Russia and China, top officials of the EU Commission will boycott unofficial meetings hosted by Hungary. Since assuming the rotating presidency on July 1st, Orbán has traveled to meet with leaders in Russia, China, Ukraine, the United States, and Azerbaijan to discuss potential peace settlements. Orbán’s visit to Russia represented the first time in two years that an EU head of state or government has visited Russia. This decision by top EU leaders is unusual and has inflamed long standing tensions between the EU and Hungary over the war in Ukraine.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/hungary-orban-eu-russia-china-putin-xi-5b555db74c6b344c90f370caa70fbfda

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.