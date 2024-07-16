Top EU leaders will boycott meetings hosted by Hungary’s Orbán after his outreach to Russia, China

EU leaders have decided to boycott unofficial meetings hosted by Hungary in protest of Orbán’s meetings with Russian and Chinese leaders.

Following a series of visits by Orbán to Russia and China, top officials of the EU Commission will boycott unofficial meetings hosted by Hungary. Since assuming the rotating presidency on July 1st, Orbán has traveled to meet with leaders in Russia, China, Ukraine, the United States, and Azerbaijan to discuss potential peace settlements. Orbán’s visit to Russia represented the first time in two years that an EU head of state or government has visited Russia. This decision by top EU leaders is unusual and has inflamed long standing tensions between the EU and Hungary over the war in Ukraine.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/hungary-orban-eu-russia-china-putin-xi-5b555db74c6b344c90f370caa70fbfda