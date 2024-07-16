Pakistan’s government accuses ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan of treason, deepening political turmoil

Pakistan’s government has announced that it will be pursuing charges of treason against Imran Khan and other prominent politicians.

Pakistan’s government has announced that they will be pursuing charges of treason against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former President Arif Alvi and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. These charges are related to what the government claims was the illegal dissolution of the National Assembly in 2022. These charges are the latest in a series of cases against Khan and his supporters, and come after previous convictions had been thrown out by the courts. The government has also announced plans to ban Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for allegedly receiving funds from foreign sources.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/pakistan-ban-imran-khan-party-a6f660be1185d37b1ae0a7f18bcbc1cf