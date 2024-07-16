OODA Loop

An Israeli drone strike kills a prominent Syrian businessman with close ties to Assad

An Israeli drone strike near the Lebanon-Syrian bored has killed a prominent Syrian Businessman.

Syrian state media has reported that an Israeli drone strike near the Lebanon-Syria border has killed a prominent businessman with ties to Assad. Israeli strikes in Syria have occurred for several years, but are rarely acknowledged. The number of strikes taking place in Syria has increased since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War.

