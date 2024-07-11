Ukraine is on an ‘irreversible’ path to NATO. But only after war with Russia ends

Members of NATO issue statement reaffirming commitment to offering Ukraine membership.

On Wednesday, the members of NATO issued a joint statement that declared Ukraine was on an “irreversible” path to join NATO. The statement also outlined a other steps the Alliance plans to take to support Ukraine. These steps include transferring F-16 fighter jets and opening a new NATO training center. The statement does not guarantee when membership would be offered or express a desire for Ukraine to militarily defeat Russia.

