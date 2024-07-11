OODA Loop

Japan navy destroyer enters China waters near Taiwan, sparking Beijing concerns, says Japanese media

Japanese destroyer entered Chinese waters under unclear circumstances.

A Japanese destroyer entered Chinese waters on July 4th near Zhejiang province. The destroyer had been tasked with monitoring Chinese missile exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan. The Japanese Defense Ministries has open an investigation into the incident. At this time, the motives of the crew are unclear.

