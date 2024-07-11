Israeli military orders the evacuation of Gaza City, an early target of its war with Hamas

The Israeli military has ordered civilians in Gaza City to evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip in preparation for a new offensive.

The Israeli military has dropped leaflets in Gaza City directing civilians to leave the area. Civilians were instructed to follow designated safe routes to the south of the Gaza Strip. The United Nations estimates that there are approximately 300,000 civilians still in the north of the Gaza Strip with the majority residing in Gaza City. So far, there has been no mass evacuation of civilians from the area.

