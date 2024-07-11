OODA Loop

Iran’s acting foreign minister says indirect talks with US ongoing via Oman

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister confirmed that indirect talks concerning a nuclear deal with the United States are taking place.

The Acting Foreign Minister of Iran said indirect talks with the United States on a nuclear deal have taken place. He said that efforts were being made to give the incoming President a basis to begin their relationship with the United States. The election of a reformist President has the raised the prospects of a new phase of Iranian-US relations. The White House denied that any negotiations had taken place.

