Storm Beryl knocks out power as it churns across Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl began making its way inland Texas on Monday, arriving with strong winds and torrential rain.

The arrival of the Tropical Storm forced hundreds of flights to be canceled, closed oil ports, and left over 2 million businesses and residential homes without power. Tropical Storm Beryl is ranked as the season’s earliest Category 5 hurricane on record. However, the storm was weakened from a hurricane after hitting the Texas town of Matagorda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm has already devastated Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines last week with a death toll of 11. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Coast Guard had staff ready to begin search and rescue efforts, equipped with water, meals, and generators to help local responders.

