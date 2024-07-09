Satellite photos show Iran expanding missile production, sources say

Recent satellite imagery reveals significant expansions at two key Iranian ballistic missile facilities.

Thus far, two American researchers have assessed that the expansions are for intentions of boosting missile production. This has since been confirmed by three senior Iranian officials. The expansion of the sites comes following an October 2022 deal between Iran and Russia wherein Iran would be supplying Russia with missiles to use in the Ukraine war. Iran also produces missiles for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as the militia Hezbollah, from Lebanon. The images were taken by Planet Labs, a commerical satellite firm. The pictures display the Khojir missile production complex in April and the Modarres militarty base in March with an additional 30 new buildings between the two sites.

