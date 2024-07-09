Russian missile attack kills 36, hits children’s hospital, Ukraine says

On Monday, Russia targeted Ukraine with missiles across cities, killing at least 36 civilians, and damaging Kyiv’s children’s hospital.

According to officials, this latest attack is the deadliest air strike in months. Ukraine’s air defenses successfully shot down 30 out of the 38 incoming missiles. In Kyiv, fifty civilian buildings, as well as a business center and two medical facilities were badly damaged in the attack. Ukraine’s security service identified the missile that targeted the children’s hospital as a Kh-101 cruise missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Ukraine would retaliate, calling on Kyiv’s Western allies to also provide a firm response to the attack.

