France faces coalition puzzle after left-wing surge in election

Sunday’s election in France resulted in a hung parliament, with the French left conceding to talks with the right on Monday.

Following the election, it was revealed that Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) lost the snap election originally called by French President Emmanuel Macron. In the wake of the election, France is facing potential gridlock and mounting tensions as the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance came in first in an upset. Potential avenues for next moves include the left forming a minority government, and a grand attempt at building a coalition of differing parties that do not share the same views. Currently, the NFP does not have a single leader and still does not meet the number needed to reach an absolute majority. However, according to the election results, Macron’s centrists ranked second, and the RN came in third place, leaving no group with an absolute majority.

