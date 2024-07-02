Victims of Hamas attack sue Iran, Syria, North Korea in U.S. court

Over 100 relatives and victims of the October 7th attack in Israel by Hamas militants sued Syria, Iran, and North Korea on Monday.

The relatives and victims of the October 7th attack accused the countries of providing Hamas support and demanded $4 billion for damages. The lawsuit was filed by the Anti-Defamation League in Washington, DC, and is currently the largest case against foreign countries regarding the October 7th attack. The suit itself alleges that the countries have provided military, tactical, and financial support to Hamas. Simultaneously, the U.S. government designated Iran, Syria, and North Korea as state sponsors of terrorism.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/legal/victims-hamas-attack-sue-iran-syria-north-korea-us-court-2024-07-01/