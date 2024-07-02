North Korea says it tested ballistic missile capable of carrying super-large warhead

On Tuesday, North Korea announced a successful test of a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead launched on Monday.

According to the State News Agency, KCNA reported the launch of the missiles after South Korea reported the launch of two separate ballistic missiles by North Korea. According to South Korea, the second ballistic missile failed soon after launch and blew up in flight. North Korea stated the test was conducted with a simulated heavy warhead, and named Hwasongpho-11 Da-4.5. According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson, North Korea’s missile report was likely “deception”, as one of the two missiles appeared to fly abnormally.

