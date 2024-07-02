Israel orders Palestinians to flee Khan Younis, signaling likely new assault on southern Gaza city

On Monday, the Israeli army ordered a mass evacuation of Palestinians to leave Khan Younis.

This call for a mass evacuation signals a potential oncoming ground assault into the second-largest city of the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the war, Khan Younis had been destroyed in a long assault and has been ravaged since. Large swaths of Palestinians have moved back to the ravaged area in Khan Younis in order to escape other Israeli offensives being conducted in Rafah. This current evacuation comes following the release of the director of Gaza’s largest hospital after a seven-month hold.

