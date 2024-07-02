OODA Loop

Hurricane Beryl ‘extremely dangerous’ as it gains strength in Caribbean

On Monday Hurricane Beryl inundated the Eastern Caribbean with powerful high winds, resulting in downed power lines, and removing roofs off of buildings.

Beryl touched down as a Category 4 hurricane in southeastern Caribbean, heading towards the Caribbean’s WindwardIdlands. The hurricane also brings the potential of highly eroding and damaging flooding, as well as deadly winds. The U.S. National Hurricane Center made posts instructing residents on next steps. Residents in Grenada, the Grenadine Islands, and the Carriacou Island were instructed to shelter in place and brace for high wind speeds.

