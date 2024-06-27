Russia starts secret trial for U.S. reporter Gershkovich on spy charges

In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich went on trial on Wednesday behind closed doors on charges of espionage.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as prosecutors allege that Gershkovich gathered secret information under the direction of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. According to prosecutors, the Wall Street Journal reporter collected information about a tank manufacturing company for Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal, Getshkovich, and the U.S. government all deny these charges and maintain that Gershkovich was simply working as a reporter, accredited by the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia. The U.S. embassy also released a statement on the trial “His case is not about the evidence, procedural norms, or the rule of law. It is about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political objectives.” After the first day of proceedings, the court announced the next session would be on August 13. Michael Ozdoyev, the prosecutor, summarized the charges Gershkovich is facing to the press stating, “Gershkovich carried out the illegal actions while observing painstaking conspiratorial measures”. According to the Kremlin, Gershkovich was “caught red-handed”, however, they have not published any evidence to back this claim.

