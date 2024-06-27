Kenya president backs down on tax hikes after deadly unrest

On Wednesday Kenyan President William Ruto withdrew tax hikes due to pressure from protestors who stormed the Kenyan parliament.

The storming of the Kenyan parliament resulted in the eruption of demonstrations across Kenya and was viewed as a huge victory for the ongoing protest movement that began last week. The protest movement is youth-led and originated online stemming from complaints about tax rises. The movement evolved into mass rallies calling for a mass political overhaul. Members of the protest movement stated they would continue with pre-planned protests on Thursday as scheduled. The protesters also continue to maintain demands for resignation from Ruto.

