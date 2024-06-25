Netanyahu says he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the war

The stability of the U.S.-backed truce proposal is called into question as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would only accept a partial cease-fire deal.

The partial cease-fire deal will not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza. Netanyahu stated that “we are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas”. However, Netanyahu did state a willingness to make a deal in order to bring back some of the hostages held by Hamas. The current landscape of the deal appears to be less realistic, as Israeli leaders have also begun signaling that a war between Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, is next. The current proposed cease-fire deal proposes the release of the remaining hostages, in exchange for hundreds of imprisoned Palestinians in Israel. However, Hamas has stated they would not release the remaining hostages unless a permanent cease-fire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza is agreed to.

