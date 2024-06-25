Avalanches leave dozens stranded in Chile mountain towns

According to authorities, dohttps://www.reuters.com/world/americas/avalanches-leave-dozens-stranded-chile-mountain-towns-2024-06-24/zens of people have been left stranded following avalanches in several mountain towns located East of Chile’s capital, Santiago.

A culmination of heavy rain and snowstorms spanning the last few days have blocked roads, creating large piles of snow throughout central Chile, in the province of Maipo. As a result of the road closures, two small towns in the Cajon del Maipo mountain range have completely cut off access. According to a federal government delegate to the Cordillera Province, there are rescue efforts in place “We are doing everything possible to reach them and take them to a safe area”. In the coming days, there will be attempts to create a controlled avalanche as an effort to manually clear snow. Road closures also blocked off access to Lagunillas Ski Center, where 33 people became trapped. According to Lieutenant Colonel Bernardo Leiva of Chile’s national police, eight of the 33 were children, with no injuries.

