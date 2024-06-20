Thousands of NATO troops join drills in the strategically sensitive Baltic Sea region

Over the course of this month, around 9,000 troops from 20 NATO countries are participating in military exercises across the Baltic Sea.

The region of the Baltic Sea has become strategically important due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden also participated in the exercises as a full member since joining NATO earlier this year. Training for these exercises includes submarine detection, sea mine sweeps, and medical responses to mass casualties. The intended goal of these exercises is to “enhance interoperability of the forces” as well as to “highlight the allied commitment to joint security”. Currently, exercises in the Baltic Sea, Sweden, Germany, and Poland are being held by the Navy, Air Force, and ground troops. The exercises will end on Thursday and are organized by NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces and the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet. This region is incredibly sensitive due to the strategic importance it holds with gas pipelines lining the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, in addition to the already hostile activity in the sea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

