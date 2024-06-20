Philippines demands China return rifles and pay for boat damage after hostilities in disputed sea

On Wednesday, the Philippine military chief demanded that China pay for damages, and return several rifles, and equipment seized by the Chinese coast guard following an assault in the South China Sea.

The assault occurred in a disputed shoal, wherein Chinese personnel on board over eight motorboats rammed into two Philippine navy inflatable boats repeatedly, and then boarded. According to Philippine officials, the boarding was to prevent Filipino navy personnel from delivering food and other supplies to a Philippine territorial post. The territorial post is located in the Second Thomas Shoal, that is also claimed by Beijing. The Chinese ultimately seized the boats and then continued to damage them with the use of machetes, hammers, and knives. Additionally, the Chinese seized eight M4 rifles, and navigation equipment as well as other necessary supplies. The Chinese coast guard also wounded several Filipino navy personnel.

