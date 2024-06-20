North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war

An agreement made between North Korea and Russia now required the countries to use “all available means” to provide military assistance immediately in the event of war.

According to the North Korean Central News Agency, the language of the strategic partnership agreement includes an article that serves as a trigger clause for initiating mutual defense in the event of war. The terms of the agreement were reached and agreed to on Wednesday between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Article 4 of the agreement inscribes the trigger clause using the language “all means at its disposal without delay” to “provide military and other assistance”. Essentially, this article states that if one of the countries is invaded, and enters into war, then the other country is obligated to deploy all means of assistance. The strategic partnership agreement has been described as “a major upgrade to their relations” that also broadly incorporates trade, security, cultural, and investment ties. After the summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that the two countries had a “fiery friendship” and called the agreement their “strongest-ever treaty”, officially solidifying the alliance status between the two countries.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/north-korea-russia-kim-jong-un-putin-military-assistance-war-d9bb8aee7eb1a692b932337578fb3e30