Australian opposition puts nation’s first nuclear power plants in its energy plan ahead of elections

On Wednesday, Australia’s main opposition party announced its plan to build Australia’s first nuclear power plants as early as 2035.

The opposition party argued that the government’s decarbonization policies through renewable energy sources are infeasible. The announcement of the nuclear power plants will create a mass division between the major parties on the approach Australia should curb its greenhouse gas emissions during its elections. The plan intends for seven government-owned nuclear reactors to be built atop aging coal-fired electricity plants. The new plants will be housed in five out of Australia’s six states. The first two plants are projected to be built from 2035-2037, with the remaining plants being built in the last 2040s.

