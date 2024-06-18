US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says

On Monday, U.S. and British forces executed a minimum of six airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah International Airport, with an additional four strikes on Kamaran Island near the port of Salif off the Red Sea.

This news was reported by Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet that is operated by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Monday. The strikes conducted against Kamaran are the first time U.S.-led coalition forces have targeted the island since airstrikes on Houthi targets started in early February. These strikes come following the Iran-backed Houthi’s first successful missile assaults and maritime drone strike targeting both the Tutor and Verbena cargo ships. The recognized Yemeni government believes the Houthi fighters use Kamaran Island and Port Salif as missile launch sites for their Red Sea attacks. The Yemeni government also believed the sites were used to stash their stockpile of missiles and drones according to two military sources.

