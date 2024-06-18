Russia sets closed espionage trial for US reporter Gershkovich

Russia’s trial for the detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will be held behind closed doors, announced by the trial court on Monday.

Gershkovich, 32, was detained on March 29, 2023, on charges of espionage. Gershkovich was detained by the Federal Security Service in a steak house in the city of Yekaterinburg. He flatly denies the charges of collecting secrets for the U.S. and CIA, which can amount to up to 20 years in prison. The Wall Street Journal attests that Gershkovich was just doing his job. He is also the first American journalist to be detained on spy charges in Russia since the Cold War. The accusations against Gershkovich made by the FSB detail Gershkovich trying to collect secrets about Uralvagonzavod. Uralvagonzavod is a Russian defense enterprise, and one of the world’s largest battle tank producers. According to a statement made by the Regional Court, the trial will be closed “The process will take place behind closed doors”. The first hearing for the trial is scheduled for June 26.

