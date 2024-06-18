Netanyahu disbands war cabinet as pressure grows on Israel’s northern border

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the six-member war cabinet according to an Israeli official.

The dissolution of the war cabinet was widely expected in the wake of the exit of former general Benny Gantz from the government. After dissolving the war cabinet, Netanyahu is expected to consult a small group of ministers regarding the future of the Gaza war. Included in this consult is expected to be Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Ron Dermer the Strategic Affairs Minister. Both are former members of the war cabinet. The announcement of the dissolution was made as U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein visited Jerusalem. The special envoy made the trek in an effort to ameliorate the border dispute between Lebanon and Israel. According to Israel, tensions between Hezbollah, the Iran-backed proxy group have steadily increased. According to the Israeli military, a senior operative in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile sanctions was killed in southern Lebanon. The military also announced a continuation of operations in the southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-disbands-his-inner-war-cabinet-israeli-official-says-2024-06-17/