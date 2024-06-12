Ukraine extends blackouts as Russian bombings continue

Ukrainians are experiencing extended blackouts of up to eight hours due to significant damage to their power stations from ongoing Russian attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia has destroyed half of Ukraine’s electricity-generating capacity since late March. Kyiv, home to three million people, faces severe power shortages, leaving residents reliant on generators and struggling without working lifts. Ukraine is importing energy from the EU, but it’s insufficient to cover the deficit, leading to planned nationwide power cuts to protect critical infrastructure. As summer temperatures rise, the situation is expected to worsen. Continued Russian attacks could result in Ukrainians spending up to 20 hours daily without power and heating in winter. Overnight, Russia launched missile and drone attacks, damaging an energy facility in the Sumy region. Fires caused by overloaded electrical systems during power returns are also a concern. Zelensky has requested additional air defense systems from Western countries to protect Ukraine’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ukraine prepares for a global peace summit in Switzerland, aimed at garnering support for its peace plan, though Russia and key countries like China, Brazil, and South Africa will not attend. Ukraine hopes to build a broad support platform before possibly inviting Russia to a second summit.

