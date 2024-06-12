Macron urges France to unite and say no to extremes

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended his decision to dissolve parliament and call for elections, urging voters to reject extremism. This move came after the far-right National Rally’s significant victory in the European elections. Macron emphasized that calling elections was a necessary republican action to unite various political groups against extremism. His decision has led to a pact among four leftist parties, while the conservative Republicans remain divided, with leader Eric Ciotti facing calls to resign due to his support for an alliance with the National Rally. Macron, criticized for his sudden decision following poor polling results, argued that the current legislative gridlock necessitated the elections. He will leave the campaign efforts to Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, though his recent speech appeared to kickstart his party’s campaign. Macron also criticized both the left and right, highlighting internal conflicts and accusing them of undermining democratic values.

