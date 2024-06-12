Haiti forms new government as gang violence persists

Haiti has formed a new government, replacing all ministers from the former Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s administration, who was ousted by gangs controlling large parts of the country. Garry Conille has been appointed as interim prime minister and interior minister by the transitional government council. The new cabinet, aiming to restore political stability, includes Carlos Hercules as justice and public security minister, Dominique Dupuy as foreign affairs minister, and Ketleen Florestal as finance minister. Despite these efforts, gangs still dominate the capital, Port-au-Prince, and reject the interim council’s legitimacy. A UN-backed security force led by Kenya has been promised but not yet deployed. The UN recently described the situation in Haiti as “cataclysmic,” with over 1,500 people killed and 800 injured in early 2024, and aid groups struggling to deliver food and water to millions on the brink of famine. The country’s instability intensified following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination in 2021, leaving Haiti without a president or parliament.

