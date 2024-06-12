Dozens dead as fire engulfs Kuwait residential block

At least 49 people have been killed in a fire at a residential building in Mangaf, Kuwait, which predominantly housed foreign workers. The fire, reported at 06:00 local time, engulfed the lower floors and sent thick black smoke through the upper levels. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah blamed the tragedy on property owners violating building standards out of greed. Many casualties are due to smoke inhalation. Reports suggest the building, home to 196 workers, may have been overcrowded. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and while the origins of the workers have not been confirmed, Indian media reports indicate many victims may be from the Indian subcontinent. Human rights groups have frequently highlighted the poor living conditions of foreign workers in Kuwait, who constitute two-thirds of the population.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9ww0j74rddo