Philippines must prepare as external threats grow, President says

In a speech to troops at a military camp, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that the country needs to be prepared for the possibility of facing more severe external threats.

Citing heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific, the Philippines’ proximity to Taiwan makes the Philippines a target. The speech, delivered at a military camp located in the Isabela province in the northern region faces Taiwan. Marcos’ statement described the growing external threat posed by China “The external threat now has become more pronounced, has become more worrisome, and that is why we have to prepare”. According to Marcos, the country is committed to defend itself while simultaneously engaging in diplomacy.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-must-prepare-external-threat-now-more-worrisome-president-says-2024-06-11/