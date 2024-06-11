Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president and nine others goes missing

On Monday, an aircraft carrying Saulos Klaus Chilima, Malawi’s vice president, along with nine others went missing.

According to Malawi’s Office of the President and Cabinet, Chilima and nine others were on board a military aircraft that left at 09:17 am. The aircraft flew out of the capital, Lilongwe, and search and rescue options have ensued. In a statement, the Office of the President and Cabinet stated “All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far”. Moses Kunkuyu, Malawi’s information minister, informed state broadcaster MBC that search efforts have intensified. The aircraft was originally intended to land at the Mzuzu Airport at 10:02 AM.

