Macron dissolves the French parliament and calls a snap election after defeat in EU vote

On Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the lower house of France’s parliament in a surprise announcement sending voters back to the polls in the coming weeks.

The decision to dissolve the lower house of France’s parliament comes after Macron’s party faced a humbling defeat by the far-right in European elections. There will be two rounds of legislative elections on June 30 and July 7. The announcement of the dissolution was made after the first projected results for the French election were announced. The first projected results estimated the far-right National party as coming out way ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary elections. This would signify a major loss for Macron’s party of pro-European centrists. With Macron’s Renaissance party projecting 15% of the vote, the Nationalist party was expected to garner up to 32% of the vote.

