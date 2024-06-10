Iran OKs 6 candidates for presidential race, but again blocks Ahmadinejad

On Sunday, Iran’s Guardian Council approved the country’s hard-line parliament speaker, plus five others to run in the country’s presidential election.

This upcoming June 28 presidential election comes following a helicopter crash that killed former late President Ebrahim Raisi, along with seven others. However, the Guardian Council barred former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from running in the election. Ahmadinejad is known as a “firebrand populist” and is considered responsible for a crackdown that followed his disputed 2009 re-election. Following the announcement of the Council’s decision kicks off a two-week-long campaign period for candidates. The campaign period will include live televised debates between candidates, billboard advertisements, and stump speeches delivered by the candidates.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-centrist-minister-gantz-quits-netanyahu-government-2024-06-09/