On Sunday, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, stated that Russian forces seized control of a Ukrainian border village.

Led by a Chechen-based special forces unit, Russian forces took control of Ukraine’s Ryzhivka, located in the Sumy region opposite the southern Russia Kursk region. Kadyrov has maintained the position of leader of his South Caucasus region as a loyalist to the Kremlin since 2007. According to Kadyrov, it was the Akhmat-Chechnya unit that led Russian troops to take control of Ukraine’s Ryzhivka region. Announced on the Telegram messaging app, Kadyrov stated that the “large-scale planned advance” resulted in “significant losses on the Ukrainian side, which was forces to retreat”. So far, Russia’s Defense Ministry has issued no statement, and there have been no comments from Ukrainian military authorities.

