US expecting Russian naval exercises in Caribbean this summer

On Wednesday, a senior U.S. official stated that Russia has plans to send combat vessels into the Caribbean region this Summer as part of naval exercises.

According to the senior U.S. official, these Russian naval exercises also include potential stops in Venezuela and port calls in Cuba. While the U.S. does not view these exercises as inherently threatening, the U.S. Navy will monitor the movements. According to one official, “This is about Russia showing that it is still capable of some level of global power projection”. On Thursday, U.S. officials provided briefings to relevant lawmakers on the exercises on Capitol Hill. One statement made by an official said “Russia will conduct heightened naval and air activity near the United States. These actions will culminate in a global Russian naval exercise this fall”.

