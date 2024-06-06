Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others as a means of targeting and striking Western targets.

This warning comes in response to NATO allies supplying Ukraine with arms and allowing them to use their weapons to attack Russia. Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons in order to protect its sovereignty. Putin stated that the recent provocations by the West serve to “further undermine international security” which could lend itself to “very serious problems”. This comes in response to the United States and Germany recently granting Ukraine the ability to use their arms to hit targets on Russian soil. According to Putin, these authorizations are viewed as provocations that are considered direct involvement in the war. On Wednesday, both a Western official and a U.S. Senator stated that the directive for Ukraine to use these weapons on Russian targets was approved by President Biden. The guidance was intended for American arms to be used in defending Kharkiv.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-putin-ukraine-e192904652221b29efdc88d0af23114e