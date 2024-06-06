India Modi prepares for record 3rd term as nations congratulate his government on election victory

On Wednesday, the United States, Russia, and China amongst others congratulated the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on his election victory.

Following the world’s largest democratic election this week, Prime Minister Modi’s administration began preparing for the swearing-in ceremony for the government. This will be a record third term for Modi. According to local media, Modi will be sworn in as the prime minister on Saturday. Modi was unanimously elected as the National Democratic Alliance leader by his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party along with their allies. Upon the announcement of the official results from the election commission, it was revealed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 294 of the 543 seats. Regardless of the fact that this was well over the majority, there were fewer seats than expected to vote for Modi. Messages of congratulations were sent to Modi following the election from Nepal, Bhutan, the U.S., Russia, China, and Taiwan after the official results were announced.

