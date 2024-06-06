Biden’s airing of Gaza ceasefire proposal pushes Netanyahu toward a deal

According to three U.S. officials, United States President Joe Biden did not consult Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before publicly airing a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

The Gaza ceasefire proposal was jointly developed by Israel and the United States before being sent to Hamas. According to U.S. officials, the decision to unilaterally announce the ceasefire proposal was deliberate, albeit unusual. This move was intentional as it limited the flexibility for both Israel and Hamas to exit out of the deal. The proposal was announced by the U.S. on Friday, and begins with a six-week ceasefire, an Israeli military withdrawal from specific area, and the release of some hostages. The proposal also promises to negotiate a “permanent end to hostilities” through mediators. This proposal was built off of a previous deal Hamas made wherein a ceasefire remains in place as negotiations for a permanent ceasefire are made. On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the mediators were still awaiting a response from Hamas.

