Security tight in China and Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary

On Tuesday, security was tight with restricted access to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on Tuesday, the 35th anniversary of the crackdown.

Hong Kong also increased policing as activists in Taiwan prepared for the impending vigils. The anniversary of the crackdown on June 4th commemorates Chinese tanks entering Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, to end weeks-long protests. According to Rights activists, the original goal of the protestors was to advocate for democratic rights including the freedom of speech and free press. In China today, the topic of June 4 and the Tiananmen Square crackdown is considered a “taboo” topic to discuss. while the Communist Party of China has never officially released a death toll, witnesses of the crackdown report the number could be in the thousands. On Tuesday, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te stated “the memory of June 4th will not disappear in the torrent of history”. Since last week small groups of “stability maintenance” volunteers have kept watch over the neighborhood.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/security-tight-china-hong-kong-tiananmen-crackdown-anniversary-2024-06-04/