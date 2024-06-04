OODA Loop

Proposed Gaza cease-fire puts Netanyahu at a crossroads that could shape his legacy

A cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden has forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a crossroads.

Biden’s proposal holds the potential to end Israel’s war against Hamas, and returning hostages held by the Islamic militant group. There is also the possibility of potentially normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia through a historic agreement. However, the agreement could also mean the fracturing of Netanyahu’s governing coalition. This could result in Netanyahu being vulnerable to conviction in the corruption trial he is facing. Simultaneously, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces as a result of the agreement could enable Hamas to claim victory and reestablish itself. On the other hand, an outright rejection of the proposal by Netanyahu could result in further international isolation of Israel.

