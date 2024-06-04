India’s Modi eyes biggest win yet when votes counted in giant election

On Tuesday, 642 million votes were cast in the world’s largest election in India, and have been counted.

India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the expected winner of the election, which would result in a third consecutive term. The exit polls of the election project a huge win for Modi. However, the exit polls have a tendency to incorrectly predict the polling information. The campaign itself was very fraught, with different political parties within India accusing one another of religious bias. Investors in India are celebrating the predicted victory of Modi, as it us believed that another term will yield financial success. Within the possibility of another Modi term comes robust economic growth and pro-business reforms.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-modi-eyes-biggest-win-yet-when-votes-counted-giant-election-2024-06-03/