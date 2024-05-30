Fourteen Hong Kong democrats found guilty in landmark subversion trial

On Thursday, fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were found guilty, with two acquittals in a landmark subversion trial.

Critics of the trial declare that the ruling could cripple Hong Kong’s reputation as a global financial hub, and hurt its rule of law credibility. Of the group, thirty-one defendants pleaded guilty, with four becoming prosecution witnesses. For those found guilty, sentencing will come at a later date with prison sentences lasting three years to life. Diplomats from around the globe attended the hearing, with the U.S. and other countries calling the trial “politically motivated”. The U.S. and other countries have also called for the immediate release of the accused. The accusation details a “vicious plot” to “paralyze the government” thereby forcing top city leadership to resign.

