Russia captures two settlements in Ukraine, defense ministry says

On Monday, Russian forces captured two Ukrainian villages according to the defense ministry.

The two settlements were located in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. According to a report by the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, Ukrainian forces were successful in repelling an attack by Russian forces on Sunday. Ukrainian forces were able to fend off the attack by the Russians near Ivanivka, a region located East of the town of Kupiansk. Another report given Monday evening by the General Staff noted that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled up to seven Russian advances located in the Kupiansk region. The report mentioned “partial success” on behalf of the Russians in the Kupiansk sector, however, it also added that Ukrainian forces were actively “taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing”. The settlements captured by the Russian forces in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are known as Ivanivka and Netailove respectively.

