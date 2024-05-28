North Korean rocket carrying its 2nd spy satellite explodes shortly after launch

On Monday, a rocket launched by North Korea to deploy a second spy satellite exploded shortly after liftoff.

According to the state media, the satellite explosion was a “setback” for Kim Jong Un. Un’s intentions to monitor both the U.S. and South Korea via reconnaissance satellites were foiled given the explosion. The explosion comes just hours after a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Japan, South Korea, and China. The meeting was held in Seoul, which was the first in over four years. The launch brought condemnation from North Korea’s neighbors as the U.N. placed a ban on North Korean satellite launches. The ban was instilled as it is widely believed that North Korean satellite launches are cover-ups for long-range missile testing. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the rocket exploded during a first-stage flight shortly after liftoff, likely due to an engine issue. The National Aerospace Technology Administration director stated that the explosion’s potential causes point to the newly developed liquid oxygen-petroleum engine. In response, Japan’s government issued a missile warning for Okinawa so that residents could seek shelter. Earlier Monday, North Korea gave Japan’s coast guard a warning regarding its launch plans, with the window lasting from Monday to June 3.

