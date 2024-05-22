Ukraine makes gains in its other war – fighting corruption

Since its independence in 1991, Ukraine has struggled with pervasive corruption, but efforts to combat it are deemed crucial to its current war effort against Russia. Transparency International ranks Ukraine at its best since 2006, reflecting some successes such as the arrest of high-profile officials, including the then-Supreme Court head on bribery charges. Significant milestones include the 2015 digital platform Prozorro, which cut corruption in government procurement. Current priorities include tackling corruption in tax and customs services and improving financial oversight to manage Western aid effectively. Although corruption remains in areas like natural resources and large infrastructure projects, anti-corruption agencies have made progress, especially in government services, education, and police reform. The push against corruption is driven by public pressure and demands from foreign donors, with recent scandals prompting institutional changes. Anti-corruption efforts are crucial for Ukraine’s survival, ensuring resources are not squandered during the war.

